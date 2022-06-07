Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Price Down 11.5% This Week

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $23,113.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be bought for about $0.0340 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 222.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00133696 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.40 or 0.01078423 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.02 or 0.00396344 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

