Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Robert W. Baird

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duluth in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH opened at $11.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $332.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average of $13.60. Duluth has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $20.78.

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.14. Duluth had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duluth will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Duluth by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 318.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. 29.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

