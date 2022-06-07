DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 250.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,896 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of DXC Technology worth $6,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DXC. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DXC opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.13. DXC Technology has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $44.18.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.31.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

