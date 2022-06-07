DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Acquires 5,534 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in CF Industries by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $489,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,827. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $94.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.69 and a 200 day moving average of $83.95. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $113.49.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

CF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Consumer Edge cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.09.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

