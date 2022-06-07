DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Grows Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,327 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Hayward were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 654.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 345.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hayward alerts:

In related news, SVP Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $76,913.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,302.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Fernando Blasco sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $1,143,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,928 shares in the company, valued at $160,204.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,803,965 shares of company stock worth $136,198,373 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.99. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $28.65.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Hayward had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $410.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HAYW shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hayward in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hayward from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Hayward from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Hayward Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.