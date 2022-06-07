DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,073 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 39.4% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Barton Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 288,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $89.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.52 and a 200-day moving average of $103.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -61.18 and a beta of 0.93. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.59 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.81.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,859,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 586,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,490,088.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $463,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,855 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,356. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Avalara (Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.