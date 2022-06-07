DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Eagle Materials by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 5.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $135.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.55 and a 1-year high of $169.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 30.51%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $374,193.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,799.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $1,136,681.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,651.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,875. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.91.

Eagle Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.