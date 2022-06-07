DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Makes New Investment in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 191,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,045,000 after acquiring an additional 24,244 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 636,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,341,000 after purchasing an additional 139,362 shares during the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,114,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 30,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties stock opened at $105.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.49 and a 1-year high of $133.11. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.47.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 112.32%.

BXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boston Properties from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.45.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

