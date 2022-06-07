DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Purchases New Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 88,801 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 381,913 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 31.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth $23,806,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 424.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 25,522 shares during the period.

NYSE INVH opened at $37.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.76.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INVH. Mizuho decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

