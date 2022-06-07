DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Trims Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,876 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 90,497 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,474 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 454.9% during the third quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 50,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 41,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 57,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 27,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

NYSE:MO opened at $53.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.86. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $97.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

