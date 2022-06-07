Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $557.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) to report $557.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $582.00 million and the lowest is $547.00 million. Eagle Materials reported sales of $475.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 20.10%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.91.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $374,193.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,799.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $1,136,681.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,651.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,948 shares of company stock worth $2,012,875. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 811.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXP traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.28. 234,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,265. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.24. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $114.55 and a twelve month high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

