Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.67

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.67 and last traded at $21.64, with a volume of 18498 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.36.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.36.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 113.89 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Earthstone Energy’s revenue was up 159.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $494,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,926.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $685,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,409.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,175. Insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 24,208 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 218.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 329.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

