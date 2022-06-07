East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Shares Purchased by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 494,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,293 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s holdings in East Resources Acquisition were worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,397,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,665,000 after buying an additional 504,739 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,657,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after buying an additional 778,593 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,028,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after buying an additional 364,340 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in East Resources Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,840,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 644,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ERES traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.96. 3,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,781. East Resources Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

