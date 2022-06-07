easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 625 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 625 ($7.83) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EZJ. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.03) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($7.14) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.40) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($10.21) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 800 ($10.03) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 698.27 ($8.75).

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of LON EZJ traded down GBX 9.33 ($0.12) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 487.57 ($6.11). 4,116,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,789,939. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 417.40 ($5.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,005.50 ($12.60). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 533.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 561.66. The company has a market cap of £3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.