eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,357 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in eBay were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in eBay by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.28 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.63. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Argus reduced their price target on eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

