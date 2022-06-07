eCash (XEC) Price Up 10.2% Over Last 7 Days

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 7th. One eCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, eCash has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $123.94 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About eCash

eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,080,798,423,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc . The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

eCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

