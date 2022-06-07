Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,399 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up about 1.1% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.35% of Ecolab worth $233,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $170.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,623. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.66. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.31 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

In related news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $186.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.65.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

