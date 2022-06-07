Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $191.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $200.65.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $169.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $154.31 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.66.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

