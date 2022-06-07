Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.38-$2.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:EPC traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.57. 11,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,830. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $547.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.13 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.57.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at $634,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 75.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care (Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.