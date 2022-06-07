Effect.AI Price Tops $0.0179 on Top Exchanges (EFX)

Effect.AI (EFX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Effect.AI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded flat against the dollar. Effect.AI has a total market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00080959 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000585 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017380 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.00227070 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00033127 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008691 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

