Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. is a pure-play commercial electric vehicle company. Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger III Corporation, is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ELMS traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 726,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,849. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 1,633.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc, a commercial electric vehicle solutions company, focuses on designing, engineering, manufacturing, and customizing electric ‘last mile' delivery and utility vehicles. It offers Class 1 commercial electric vehicle in the U.S. market and focuses on producing Class 3 Urban Utility electric vehicle.

