Elitium Price Hits $1.23 on Major Exchanges (EUM)

Elitium (EUM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Elitium has a market capitalization of $34.21 million and approximately $248,729.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elitium has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Elitium coin can currently be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00004104 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Elitium

Elitium (EUM) is a coin. It launched on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,915,379 coins. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

