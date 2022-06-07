Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Receives $64.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.83.

EMRAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

OTCMKTS EMRAF traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $49.91. 380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,506. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.29. Emera has a 12 month low of $44.66 and a 12 month high of $52.56.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

