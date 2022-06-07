Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Holdings Cut by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.25. 49,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,343,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.77. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $47.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average of $42.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.16%.

A number of research firms have commented on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.32.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

