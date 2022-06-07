Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.76-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.33 billion-$5.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.46 billion.Encompass Health also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.76-4.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Encompass Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encompass Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Encompass Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.89.

Shares of Encompass Health stock traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.64. 40,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,068. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $85.75.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.64%.

In related news, Director Kevin J. O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,425.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

