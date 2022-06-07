Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE ENR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Energizer has a 52-week low of $28.95 and a 52-week high of $45.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Energizer had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 56.03%. The company had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Energizer from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Energizer from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENR. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Energizer by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Energizer by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 180,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

