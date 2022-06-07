Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Receives $127.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.36.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETR. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Warburg Research set a $177.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th.

In other news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $511,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,095.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $149,526.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,475 shares of company stock valued at $24,357,969. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 8.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 209,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,844 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Entergy by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Entergy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 253,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ETR traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.53. 8,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,980. Entergy has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.65. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.10%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

