Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Receives $8.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ETRN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 519.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 14,491 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 209,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 20,085 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 304,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 14,764 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,696,000 after buying an additional 2,749,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETRN stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.45. 104,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,097,740. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 105.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $342.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.40%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

