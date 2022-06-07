Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ESEA. TheStreet cut Euroseas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Univest Sec began coverage on Euroseas in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euroseas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Euroseas presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Get Euroseas alerts:

Euroseas stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. Euroseas has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $245.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.16.

Euroseas ( NASDAQ:ESEA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.53. Euroseas had a return on equity of 93.37% and a net margin of 55.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Euroseas will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Euroseas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESEA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Euroseas by 212.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 238,809 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Euroseas by 157.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 36,612 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Euroseas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

About Euroseas (Get Rating)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.