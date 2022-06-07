Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $428.20 million-$432.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $428.50 million.Everbridge also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.13–$0.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.47.

EVBG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,211. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.82. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $167.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $130,285.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,515.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $195,628 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Everbridge by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Everbridge by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

