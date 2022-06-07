Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Falcon Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 17.26%.

FLMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Falcon Minerals from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Falcon Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.63.

Shares of FLMN opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.72 million, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.53. Falcon Minerals has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 288.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLMN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 127.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,118,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after acquiring an additional 626,610 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 504,492 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the first quarter worth $1,736,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the third quarter worth $1,078,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the first quarter worth $1,466,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

