Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FAST. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.17.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $54.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.29. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 650 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,952.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,885 shares of company stock valued at $100,509 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

