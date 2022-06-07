Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Truist Financial

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $128.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Capital One Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.27.

Shares of FRT opened at $110.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $106.52 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.73.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

