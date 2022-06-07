Ferrexpo plc (FXPO) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on June 28th

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2022

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPOGet Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share by the iron ore producer on Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Ferrexpo’s previous dividend of $0.07. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Ferrexpo stock opened at GBX 181.45 ($2.27) on Tuesday. Ferrexpo has a 12-month low of GBX 105.50 ($1.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 513 ($6.43). The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 172.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 221.78.

FXPO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.89) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 340 ($4.26) to GBX 350 ($4.39) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Ferrexpo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

