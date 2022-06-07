Ferrexpo plc (FXPO) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on June 28th

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share by the iron ore producer on Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Ferrexpo’s previous dividend of $0.07. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Ferrexpo stock opened at GBX 181.45 ($2.27) on Tuesday. Ferrexpo has a 12-month low of GBX 105.50 ($1.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 513 ($6.43). The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 172.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 221.78.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

FXPO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.89) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 340 ($4.26) to GBX 350 ($4.39) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.