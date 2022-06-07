FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) CFO Acquires $22,248.99 in Stock

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) CFO Hassan Baqar purchased 8,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $22,248.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,248.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FGF remained flat at $$2.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29. FG Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in FG Financial Group by 25,579.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 84,669 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in FG Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in FG Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FG Financial Group by 181.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FG Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.

