Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.67 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) will report $3.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.65 billion and the highest is $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services reported sales of $3.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year sales of $14.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.77 billion to $14.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.81 billion to $16.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.96.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.30. 2,374,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,951,874. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $152.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

