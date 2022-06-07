Financial Survey: Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) vs. Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) and Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Devon Energy has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barnwell Industries has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Devon Energy and Barnwell Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Devon Energy $12.21 billion 4.17 $2.81 billion $5.33 14.46 Barnwell Industries $18.11 million 1.48 $6.25 million $1.07 2.52

Devon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Barnwell Industries. Barnwell Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Devon Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Devon Energy and Barnwell Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Devon Energy 0 6 7 1 2.64 Barnwell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Devon Energy currently has a consensus target price of $68.06, indicating a potential downside of 11.67%. Given Devon Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Devon Energy is more favorable than Barnwell Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Devon Energy and Barnwell Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Devon Energy 25.69% 36.57% 15.88% Barnwell Industries 44.14% 95.07% 36.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Devon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Barnwell Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Devon Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Barnwell Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Devon Energy beats Barnwell Industries on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Devon Energy (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Barnwell Industries (Get Rating)

Barnwell Industries, Inc. acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii. It also owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of varying depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes trillium flow technologies. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1956 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

