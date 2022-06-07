Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Shares Purchased by Light Street Capital Management LLC

Light Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Finch Therapeutics Group worth $8,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Finch Therapeutics Group by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Finch Therapeutics Group by 440.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Finch Therapeutics Group by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 1,212.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 17,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Finch Therapeutics Group alerts:

Finch Therapeutics Group stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.53. 328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,209. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.03.

Finch Therapeutics Group ( NASDAQ:FNCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. Finch Therapeutics Group had a negative return on equity of 33.13% and a negative net margin of 448.35%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FNCH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Finch Therapeutics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th.

About Finch Therapeutics Group (Get Rating)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.