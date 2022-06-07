Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Kensico Capital Management Corp

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,014,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,414,500 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 3.1% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kensico Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Fiserv worth $105,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 43.9% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,570,000 after purchasing an additional 434,585 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,615,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.28.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 67,050 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,214,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,879,876.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.85. The company had a trading volume of 48,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $119.86. The company has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.62.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

