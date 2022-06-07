FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Down to $32.63

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.63, but opened at $30.28. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $31.16, with a volume of 5,914 shares traded.

Separately, DNB Markets downgraded FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 10.76%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNG. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in FLEX LNG by 396.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in FLEX LNG by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in FLEX LNG by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in FLEX LNG by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

About FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.