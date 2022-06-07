FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT) Shares Up 0.4%

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $161.86 and last traded at $160.60. 7,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 10,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.98.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 244.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 68.9% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 10.9% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

