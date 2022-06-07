Flux (FLUX) Price Reaches $0.65 on Major Exchanges

Flux (FLUX) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. One Flux coin can now be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00002190 BTC on popular exchanges. Flux has a total market capitalization of $152.29 million and $10.96 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flux has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Flux alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.70 or 0.00307345 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00072721 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00065520 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006188 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 235,612,167 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.