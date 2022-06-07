Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,367 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $11,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 22,864 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,887 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 13,637 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 306.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 530,240 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 399,739 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on F. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.