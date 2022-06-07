Fractal Trading 21.8% Lower Over Last Week (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $560,993.90 and approximately $67,236.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fractal has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. One Fractal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

