Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Trading 9.7% Higher

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.59 and last traded at $40.59. Approximately 6,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 423,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on FRG. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.77.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Franchise Group had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Franchise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.97%.

In related news, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Randall Kahn acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,864,610 shares in the company, valued at $332,422,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Franchise Group by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 113,230 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 7,203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,023,000 after buying an additional 9,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

About Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

