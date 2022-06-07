Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 28,441 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 394,380 shares.The stock last traded at $52.30 and had previously closed at $52.27.
A number of research analysts have commented on FLGT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.57.
In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $63,575.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,940.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $67,739.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 329,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,439.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,200 shares of company stock worth $171,530 over the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 11,663 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,367,000 after purchasing an additional 23,963 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLGT)
Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.
