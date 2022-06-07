Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 28,441 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 394,380 shares.The stock last traded at $52.30 and had previously closed at $52.27.

A number of research analysts have commented on FLGT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.57.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.50 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $63,575.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,940.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $67,739.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 329,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,439.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,200 shares of company stock worth $171,530 over the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 11,663 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,367,000 after purchasing an additional 23,963 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.