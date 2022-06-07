Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 191,917 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,554,310 shares.The stock last traded at $7.59 and had previously closed at $7.12.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tekne Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 163,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 81,078 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 62.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,763 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 1,247.9% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd now owns 3,389,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138,169 shares during the last quarter. SCEP Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,859,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 37,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter.

About Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

