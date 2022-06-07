Function X (FX) Price Reaches $0.27

Function X (FX) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 6th. One Function X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000856 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $108.92 million and $437,082.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Function X Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

