Function X (FX) Price Reaches $0.27

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2022

Function X (FX) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 6th. One Function X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000856 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $108.92 million and $437,082.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

  • Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,245.71 or 1.00358899 BTC.
  • Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00030271 BTC.
  • dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003163 BTC.
  • Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001569 BTC.
  • Venus (XVS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00014661 BTC.
  • Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000057 BTC.
  • mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003227 BTC.
  • Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
  • Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000933 BTC.
  • Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx.

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.