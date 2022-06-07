Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG) Trading 9.9% Higher

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.32 and last traded at C$3.23. 744,837 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 240,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of C$347.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.23.

In related news, Director Forrester Clark purchased 45,000 shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$61,740.

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

