FY2025 Earnings Estimate for AstraZeneca PLC Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a report released on Monday, June 6th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.34 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.33. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2026 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £100 ($125.31) to £120 ($150.38) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($112.78) to £110 ($137.84) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £102 ($127.82) to £111 ($139.10) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7,223.13.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $63.52 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $196.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.35.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 317.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 520,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,561,000 after buying an additional 396,202 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $589,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.